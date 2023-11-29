Man booked for fraud bid on cops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 28

The police have booked a man for attempting to defraud police officers by posing as the Police Commissioner of Gurugram (CP) and sending them WhatsApp messages, asking them to provide him gift coupon codes to buy gifts worth Rs 50,000.

The suspect, with the photograph of CP Vikas Arora on his WhatsApp profile, would send messages to DCPs and ACPs. However, the alertness of the police saved from being duped.

The police said these messages were sent on November 23 and 24. A similar message was sent to DCP (East) Mayank Gupta on the evening of November 23. After receiving the message, the DCP realised that it an attempt at committing. Many other officers received similar messages, following which they were put on alert.

A cyber cell official said they suspect that the suspect created a fake profile by downloading the CP’s photo from the police website.

