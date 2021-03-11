Gurugram: Man booked for 'rape'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 21

A local woman resident moved the police alleging rape on promise of getting a job. She was taken to a hotel, drugged and raped. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the complaint filed by around 24-year-old woman she had met accused Ananad at Manesar some months ago. The duo used to chat and it was in due course that victim revealed that she was looking for a job. Anand offered to help and asked her to come to Gurugram.

“Not suspecting I reached Gurugram and he took me to a hotel in the Civil Lines area where he gave me some sedative in my cold drink and when I got unconscious he raped and threatened to kill me if I told anybody. Later, the accused fled leaving me outside the hotel. I kept mum for many days and finally moved the police,” the victim said in her complaint.

It was on Thursday when the victim moved the police. An FIR has been registered against Anand under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused. The victim does not have any residential address of the accused but we are on the job and he will be nabbed soon”, said inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of Civil Lines police station.