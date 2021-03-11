Man booked for raping daughter in Panipat

Our Correspondent

Panipat: A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter for the past one year. His wife said the accused was raping their daughter, who is studying in class IX at a government school, for past year by threatening to kill her and take his own life. However, the victim disclosed the matter to her on Friday evening, the mother added. A case has been registered at Sadar police station. TNS

3 rob auto, cash at gunpoint

Gurugram: Three bike-borne armed miscreants allegedly robbed an auto driver of his auto-rickshaw and some cash at gunpoint on Sohna road in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. An FIR has been registered at Sohna City police station but the police are yet to nab the miscreants.