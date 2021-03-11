Man booked on charge of raping former colleague

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 11

A 29-year-old woman has complained to the police that a former colleague raped her in a city hotel after forcing her to have intoxicants. An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station in this connection.

Incident happened in hotel on june 23 According to woman’s complaint the incident happened on the night of June 23 at a hotel located in Udyog Vihar. Both the victim and the accused had worked together in company for many years. They were good friends since last six years.

According to woman’s complaint the incident happened on the night of June 23 at a hotel located in Udyog Vihar. Both the victim and the accused had worked together in company for many years. They were good friends since last six years.

It was on June 18 that victim’s friend (accused) Rohan Patel sent her a WhatsApp message that he was coming to India. On June 23, they decided to meet at hotel bar and have drinks together.

In her complaint to the police, the victim stated: “In the bar Rohan kept asking me to have more drinks while I refused. Then Rohan took three pills one by one. Every time he forced me to take the pill, but didn’t. It was around 3 am when we started walking towards a hotel room. At the entrance of the room, Rohan fed me a pill after which I got intoxicated. Later, he raped me. In the morning, I was shocked on finding myself naked in the room. I somehow returned home.”

The woman claimed that for several days was in a state of shock. After mustering courage, she told her sister and friends about the incident and filed a complaint with the police.

Following complaint, an FIR was registered against accused Rohan Patel under Sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) and 376 (rape) of the IPC at the Udyog Vihar police station on Monday. The accused is yet to be arrested by the police.

“The complaint was received on Monday while the incident happened in June. We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar police station.