Man booked on extortion charge

Yamunanagar, November 13
One person has been booked for allegedly extorting money from the drivers of vehicles loaded with mining mineral without bills, posing as mining officer. The accused has been identified as Sunil Malik.
On the complaint of Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, a case has been registered against accused Sunil Malik under Sections 170, 384, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the City police station here.
