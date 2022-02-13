Man concocts kidnapping story, held

Karnal, February 12
The police arrested a person belonging to UP, identified as Chandershekhar, from Panipat, for concocting his kidnapping story.
He will be produced in court on Sunday. During investigation, he revealed he concocted the story of his kidnapping as he was involved in betting and was under a debt of Rs 10.5 lakh.
Manvender Singh, brother of the accused, lodged a complaint on February 9 that his elder brother Chandershekhar came to Karnal on February 4 from Gorakhpur. His brother made a call to his uncle on February 5 and told him that he had some work in Karnal and would return after finishing it.
On the same evening, an MMS was sent to Chandershekhar’s wife from his brother’s mobile, in which he could be seen with his legs and hands tied. The caller demanded Rs 1 crore from the family. On February 7, Chandershekhar called his family and said he would earn a profit of Rs 2 crore in share market.
The police registered a case under Section 364 of the IPC. The investigation was handed over to the bus stand police post in charge, Bansi Lal, who with the help of cyber experts, nabbed Chandershekhar from Panipat.
