Man crushed to death under dumper at Tauru

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

Two brothers allegedly murdered a dumper driver by running a dumper over him near a crusher zone in Tauru area yesterday. The accused also tried to kill the deceased’s brother, but he managed to flee the spot. An FIR has been registered against both the accused at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the complaint filed by Nursad, a resident of Uton village (Nuh), he along with his brother Zuber Khan (42) reached Dalbir’s house on Wednesday around 7.30 pm, who called us for work. Dalbir took both the brothers to the crusher zone where Dalbir’s brother, Pradeep was already present.

“Pradeep caught hold of Zuber and pushed him in front of the moving dumper which Dalbir was driving. The dumper ran over him and he died on the spot. I ran away to save my life,” Nursad stated in his complaint. An FIR has been registered against Dalbir and Pradeep.

