Man denied bail in surrogacy case in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 22

A city court rejected the bail application of an executive of a private hospital who was arrested for playing an agent’s role in arranging a surrogate mother for a couple and duped them of Rs 11 lakhs.

An FIR was registered on 16 August, 2022 at the Sadar police station, on the charge of cheating by preparing fake documents and conspiracy said the police.

According to the complaint, a city resident told the police that the staff of a hospital (Cloud Nine Hospital) in connivance with some others introduced him to a couple in the name of providing a surrogate mother. Rs 11 lakh were taken from him for surrogacy. He was told the surrogate mother underwent miscarriage in the sixth month of pregnancy and his money was not returned to him.

The complaint said the fake IDs of the woman and her husband were made in Hindu names, while they were in fact Muslim. While investigating the matter, the police had arrested Karan Sukhija, a resident of Bhim Nagar on August 31. He was sent into judicial custody on September 5 and is still in jail, said the police.

Sukhija, who was working with the hospital since 2016 played the role of the agent in the matter. He filed a bail petition in the court through a lawyer. In which the counsel for the accused argued that his client had nothing to do with the case. ASI Kashmir Singh, who investigated the matter, filed a reply opposing this petition in the court. ASI Singh said the investigation was pending while the opinion of the CMO was awaited. In such a situation, if bail was granted, there was a possibility of obstruction in the investigation. Hearing both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Abhishek Futela on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the accused.

#gurugram