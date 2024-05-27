Gurugram: Man dies after being hit by speeding car

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 26

A speeding vehicle allegedly hit an elderly man in Noida, killing him on the spot. The victim was crossing road when the speeding car suddenly came from the front and hit him, according to the CCTV footage.

The police said the incident happened near Kanchenjunga Apartment in Sector 53 of Noida. The deceased, identified as Janak Dev Shah (63), had retired from the All India Radio and lived in Sector 53.

The police said, the force of the impact was such that the victim flung several feet in the air. The victim had gone to buy milk. When he did not return home, his family started looking for him and found his body on the road.

The police have filed a case in connection with the accident. They said they were searching for the vehicle and owner’s details.

The CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has led to uproar in the NCR, especially as it comes in the wake of the death of two IT professionals in Pune after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a drunk teenager, hit them.

