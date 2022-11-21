Man dies after falling into trench while taking selfie in Faridabad

PTI

Faridabad, November 20

A 42-year-old man died after falling into a deep trench while taking a selfie from a cliff near Vainda rock mine in Aravallis on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said on Sunday.

Faridabad Police pulled out the body of the man identified as Kamal, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Ballabgarh, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on Saturday when Kamal along with his two friends Ravi and Hamendra was drinking alcohol on a cliff near Vainda mine in Aravallis.

According to his friends, Kamal was showing the view to his wife on a video call. Later, he slipped into the trench while taking his picture. Police launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident at 9.30 pm.

“It was an unfortunate mishap and the family of the deceased has not made any allegations against anyone. We have handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the postmortem today. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Dabua police station.

“We are also questioning the friends of the deceased,” he said.

