Man dies as car collides with truck

Kurukshetra, June 24
A man was killed when his car collided head-on with a truck on the Ladwa-Pipli road around 4 am today.
The deceased was identified as Kanwaljeet Singh, a resident of Delhi.
As per the case registered on the complaint of a Head Constable, the victim’s car was going towards Pipli from Ladwa side, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction. The truck hit the car and dragged it to some distance. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind. The family of the deceased were informed and a case was registered at the Ladwa police station against the truck driver.
