Man dies as wall collapses due to rain

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 29

A 55-year-old man died and another was injured in Dabua Colony last night after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the city. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

According to police sources, the incident took place last night when two persons sleeping on their cots were buried under a wall around 12.30 pm.

One person has been identified as Vijay Paswan, hailing from Bihar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Paswan succumbed to his injuries while another unidentified person managed to survive. Harish Kumar, a neighbour, said Paswan, was a labourer and head of a family of five. Kumar said the government should provide some financial help to the family. The matter is being probed, said a police official.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in an accident that took place in Palwal district on Friday evening. It is reported that the victim, identified as Krishan hailing from Alawalpur village, was had gotten out from his car to attend a call of nature on the KMP Expressway, when a speeding truck coming hit him, resulting in his death on the spot. The accident took place near Rajolaka village between Palwal and Manesar on the expressway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad