Man dies at PGIMS, kin allege custodial torture

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 1

Harpal Singh, a resident of Nandori village in Fatehabad district, who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMS here, died today. His family has alleged that he was tortured in the custody of the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Hisar Police, which caused his death. They staged a protest and refused to take the body.

Hisar DSP Kaptan Singh visited Rohtak and tried to placate the protesting family, but they demanded the registration of a murder case and strict action against police officials responsible for Harpal’s death.

Harpal’s cousin Vinod said Harpal was picked up from his home by the ANC team on July 1, following which a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at Urban Estate police station in Rohtak.

“ANC officials took him to Hisar, where he was subjected to third-degree torture in custody. As his condition deteriorated, he was treated by a quack, and then, taken to a private hospital. Harpal was sent to the PGIMS on July 15 after we approached the court,” said Vinod.

The Hisar DSP said action would be taken on the complaint of Harpal’s family and the cause of death would be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

Dr SK Dhatarwal, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, PGIMS, said the post-mortem could not be conducted today due to delay in the completion of formalities. It would be conducted tomorrow.

#Fatehabad #Hisar #Rohtak