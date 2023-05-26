Man dies by suicide, councillor, son booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 25

A 35-year-old man, identified as Vikram Singh, took his own life by consuming a poisonous substance. His family has come forward with allegations against a local councillor and his son, stating that they borrowed Rs 14.5 lakh from the deceased but did not repay it, leading him to take this step. An FIR has been registered against the councillor and his son at the Udyog Vihar police station.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Dundahera village, worked as an auto driver and was also involved in rental business. On Wednesday, around 5.30 pm, he recorded a video on his mobile phone with the help of his daughter where he accused councillor Virender Yadav and his son Chotu of harassment. In the video, Vikram stated that his intention to end his life. Shortly after recording the video, he left his home and the family later received information that he had consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“When I go to ask them for money, they not only misbehave but thrash me. I have full faith in the law and I want justice. The money should be given to my children. Jai Hind!” said the deceased in the video.