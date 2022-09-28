Man dies by suicide in Kurukshetra , agent booked

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 27

The Kurukshetra police have booked a man on the charge of abetement to suicide in connection with the death of a man, who allegedly died by hanging himself after his dreams of moving abroad got shattered.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Rawa village. He reportedly wanted to go to the United States of America (USA), but a Pehowa-based agent allegedly failed to send him even after taking Rs 40 lakh for the work.

A case has been registered under Sections 306 and 506 of the IPC against Boby, the agent and a resident of Pehowa.

The kin of the deceased said Sanjeev had sold five-acre of ancestral property to go to the USA. In her complaint, Sonia, wife of the deceased, stated that Sanjeev Kumar had contacted Bobby who promised to send him to the USA.

“The accused agent had settled the deal in Rs 55 lakh. On January 5 this year, passports, Rs 4 lakh and other documents were given to the agent. When Bobby demanded Rs 36 lakh, Sanjeev told him that he would transfer the money in his bank account, but the agent demanded cash”, Sonia alleged in her complaint.

She further stated that in March Sanjeev along with a relative Sanjay, gave Rs 36 lakh to Bobby at a dhaba on the Thol highway. Bobby failed to send Sanjeev to the USA on the given date and later, he started ignoring and stopped answering the phone calls. She said Sanjeev asked Bobby to return his money, the passports and documents, but Bobby refused to do so and threatened to kill the family. Sanjeev was depressed and left with no other option, he took the extreme step by hanging himself in his house.

