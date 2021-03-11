Man dies in road mishap in Palwal village

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 18

A 52-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle near Andhrola village in the district last night.

The police have registered a case of murder. Victim’s brother Jagdish, in his complaint, said the victim, Rajbir Singh of Kondal village, was murdered. He said Rajbir was a witness in the murder case of his son and the accused named in the case had resorted to kill him to prevent him to appear as a witness in the case pending in a court.

He said Satyam, son of Rajbir, had been murdered by some youths over a minor dispute last year. It is alleged that since seven of the total 14 accused were yet to be arrested, the accused got Rajbir, the main witness, killed.