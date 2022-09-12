Man dies under mysterious circumstances in lock-up in Haryana's Assandh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 12

A 30-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in a lock-up at Assandh police station on Monday.

Police have termed it to be a case of "suicide by hanging" but the victim’s family claimed it to be a murder.

Ramesh Kashyap was accused in an attempt-to-murder case and was arrested on Sunday evening.

His family, relatives and others held a protest at the Assandh police station demanding the police to register a case of murder.

