Man drags traffic cop on bonnet for 100 m, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 13

A man allegedly hit a Gurugram traffic police constable with his car and dragged him on the bonnet for about 100 m near the Sector 4/7 chowk here.

The injured police official, identified as Ajay Pal, had asked the accused to stop his car over the use of black film on window panes. The accused, who dragged the police official for 100 m, had to finally stop his car due to traffic jam, when the police managed to arrest him.

In his complaint, Ajay Pal stated that he was posted at the Sector 4/7 chowk, along with other colleagues, at 6 pm on Friday, when they spotted black film on the window panes of a white Honda Civic car, which was going from the chowk towards Sector 9.

He said, “I signalled the driver to stop his car. The driver took the car to the side and hit me, and I landed on the bonnet of his car.”

“I yelled at him to stop the vehicle, but he kept driving for 100 m. It was only after the arrival of other vehicles from the front that he finally stopped his car and other police personnel and people got a hold of him,” he added.

The policeman sustained injuries on his arms and knees and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered against the car driver at the new colony police station on Friday.

The accused car driver was identified as Amit, a resident of Barauna village in Sonepat district. “The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation and the traffic police has also issued a challan to him,” said Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of the new colony police station.

