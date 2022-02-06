Man duped of Rs 8 lakh, 3 booked in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 5

The police have booked three persons for duping a man of Rs 8 lakh.

On the complaint of Jayendra Sharma of Saraswati Colony in Jagadhri, a case was lodged against Sukhwinder Singh, Devender Singh and Amardeep Kaur, all residents of Govindgarh Farm in Jagadhri, under Sections 420, 406 and 506, IPC, at City police station. The complainant said he had finalised a deal with Sukhwinder and Devender to buy a house for Rs 35.50 lakh in the Govindgarh Farm area on July 6, 2017.

“I had paid Rs 8 lakh to Sukhwinder and Devender as ‘bayana’ amount. The sale deed of the house was to be registered in August 2021. They are neither getting the sale deed registered nor returning my money.” Sharma said they threatened him with dire consequences when he asked the duo to either get the sale deed registered or to return his money. —