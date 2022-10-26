Man dupes Ambala cop by promising info on drug peddler, booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 25

The police have booked a man for allegedly duping the in-charge of the Ambala anti-narcotics cell on the pretext of providing information about a drug peddler.

The case has been registered against Pradeep Sharma at the Ambala Cantt police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Sub-Inspector Virender Singh, in-charge of the Ambala anti-narcotics cell, reportedly received a call from Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar on October 20. The DSP told the SI that an informer would talk to him (Virender) and that he should take an appropriate action on the information so received. The SI got a call from a person who identified himself as Pradeep Sharma.

Virender Singh, in his complaint, said, “Pradeep told me that he wanted to give information about an apple-laden vehicle in which 20-22 kg ganja was being smuggled. He said he would provide the vehicle number and the mobile number of the driver later. He further said that he would ply his vehicle in front of the suspected vehicle. Around 3 pm, he said he required some money after which a sum of Rs 4,500 was transferred to him. Pradeep later provided the number of the suspected vehicle and said he would share the location, but he didn’t do so.”

“We kept waiting for his call and also tried to talk to him, but he didn’t take our calls. On October 21, he again rang up and said he couldn’t give information due to some reasons, but would do so soon. On October 23, we asked him to return the money as he was not sharing the information and misguiding the team. Pradeep then transferred Rs 1 twice and said he would soon transfer Rs 3,000, but didn’t send the said amount. Later he started misbehaving and threatening us,” he added.

SHO of the Ambala Cantonment police station Naresh Kumar said, “A person claimed that he will get a drug peddler arrested. He has been booked for cheating and teams have been formed to arrest him.”

