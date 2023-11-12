Man ends life after stabbing wife to death

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 11

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband due to a family dispute at a colony in Yamunanagar.

After killing his wife, the man also died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin (30) and his wife Bharti (25) of Veena Nagar, Yamunanagar.

Ajay Kumar, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, told mediapersons that after a postmortem examination, bodies were handed over to their kin.

He said on the statement of Sonu of Badhi Majra Colony of Yamuanagar, who is a relative of the couple, the proceedings were conducted under the Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Sonu told the police that the couple had been married about three years ago.

He said Sachin belonged to Mirzapur Ambehta village in Saharanpur district, but he lived with his wife in their house here.

He further said Bharti worked in religious programmes (jagrans), but her husband did not approve of the work. He added that they often quarreled over the issue.

“When I went to their house at 9 pm last night, Bharti’s body was lying on their bed in a pool of blood. However, Sachin’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of their house,” Sonu informed the police.

According to information provided to the police, Bharti was stabbed to death by Sachin. The husband later died by suicide at his house in Yamunanagar.

#Yamunanagar