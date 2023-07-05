Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 4

Vehicle drivers in Gurugram are using fake number plates to avoid online challans. The latest case has come to light from Shivaji Nagar, in which the number plate of a Mahindra Thar read HOODA 0007. The police have seized the vehicle and registered a case. The owner of the vehicle was arrested and later let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

The complainant, Sub-inspector Raghunandan, said, “An overspeeding black Thar approached us from Rajeev Chowk. With the help of the police personnel, the vehicle was taken into custody. The window glasses of the vehicle had black films and both, the front and rear number plates read HOODA 0007. The driver, Mohit Hooda, a native of Rurki village in Rohtak district told us the correct registration number of the vehicle, i.e., HR 12AR 7901.”

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 279, 336 and 476 of the IPC and Section 192 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Shivaji Nagar police station.