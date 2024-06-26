Man found dead in Gurugram hotel room

Gurugram, June 25
A 51-year-old man working as a general manager in a private company died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Vipul Green Society in Sector 48, Gurugram.
The police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem examination, after which it was handed over to the family members for cremation. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajit left home on Saturday night. He had told his family that he was going to meet friends, but did not return home. He stayed in the hotel for two days.
Though the exact cause of his death can only be determined after examining the postmortem report, the police suspect that he might have died due to excessive drinking. It has come to the notice of the police that the victim had joined a new job in a private company in Gurugram after being transferred from his previous company three months ago.
The police will examine the CCTV footage of the hotel to determine if anybody came to meet him, which may help to find out the reason behind his death.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbs 134.64 points to hit a new al...