Man found murdered in Jhajjar

Jhajjar, November 16
A man, identified as Parveen of Aasra village, was found murdered in the fields along the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar Expressway near Badli town here today. The body bore multiple injuries marks.
The police said Parveen went missing yesterday under mysterious circumstances. His family members lodged a police complaint when they did not find him. An investigation has started in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
