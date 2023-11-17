Man found murdered in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 16

A man, identified as Parveen of Aasra village, was found murdered in the fields along the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar Expressway near Badli town here today. The body bore multiple injuries marks.

The police said Parveen went missing yesterday under mysterious circumstances. His family members lodged a police complaint when they did not find him. An investigation has started in the matter.

