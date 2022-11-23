Man gets 10-year jail for drug peddling

Kaithal, November 22
A court of the Additional District and Sessions judge, Krishan Dutt, has sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in an NDPS Act case. If he fails to pay the fine, he has to remain in prison for one more year.
