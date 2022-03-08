Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 7

A local court today sentenced a Delhi man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for allegedly raping a Pune woman on the pretext of marriage and duping her of Rs 5 lakh. If the convict failed to pay, his imprisonment would be increased.

According to the police it was in September, 2020 when a woman from Pune filed a complaint against Rajiv, a resident of Delhi, that he had been raping her on the pretext of marriage after she got in touch with him through matrimonial site jeevansathi.com. As per the FIR registered on September 3 in 2020 at the Sadar police station the woman claimed that she got in touch with Delhi resident Rajiv through jeevansathi.com.

“In his profile he claimed to be a divorcee and I replied that I was interested in marriage. It was in March, 2020, I came to Gurugram where Rajiv met me and we lived together for some days. He also met my mother and promised to marry me. I trusted him and he took advantage as he first developed physical relationswith me and then started blackmailing me. He told me that he ran a tea business and demanded money and I believed him and transferred Rs 5,17,366 in his brother, Pankaj’s account. After this, he began to ignore me and when I visited his home I was shocked to find him with his wife and children. Later, he also exploited me sexually but finally I complained to the police”, the woman said in her complaint. An FIR was registered and the police nabbed Rajiv who was sent to judicial custody. Today, the court of Additional District And Sessions Judge Raj Gupta sentenced the accused.