Man gets 10-yr jail in rape case

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 24

A court of Additional Sessions Judge in Narnaul today awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a woman at her house, located in the jurisdiction of the City Police station in Narnaul town over two years ago. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict. He was booked under Sections 376, 451, 506 and 34 of the IPC and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act on September 15, 2020.