Man gets 12-year RI for raping sister

Gurugram, May 1

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Rahul Bishnoi has sentenced a youth to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his sister in May last year. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the convict, on the non-payment of which he will have to face additional punishment of one year.

According to the police, on May 14 last year, the victim had filed a police complaint against her brother. She claimed that her elder brother returned home in an inebriated state and asked for food. When she refused him, they engaged in an argument.

The complainant said her brother got angry and forcefully took her to a room and raped her. An FIR was registered at Sector 5 police station and the case was in the court.

A senior police officer said during the hearing of the case, the victim had changed her statements, but on the basis of forensic and DNA investigation, the court of the Additional District and Session Judge on Tuesday sentenced the accused to 12 years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him.

