Man gets 20-year RI for raping teenager

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 11

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh today sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a-17-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

District Attorney Suresh Kumar Khatri said the incident was reported to the police on February 21, 2022. The victim in her complaint to the Baroda police had said she was alone when Rakesh of Julana entered her home with a knife and assaulted her. She alleged the accused forcibly took her to a room, where he raped her.

He threatened to kill the victim and her father if she disclosed the matter to anyone, she said. The accused managed to flee the spot after the victim’s father came back home.

DA Khatri said the accused was awarded the sentence under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Section 452 of the IPC and Section 506 of the IPC. The court also ordered to pay the victim Rs 50,000 from the fine amount to be paid by the convict.

#Sonepat