Man gets 20-year RI for sexual abuse of minor

Yamunanagar, April 14

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for sexually abusing a minor girl.

Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict, Aman Kumar (23) of Budda village of Kurukshetra district. He said in case of the non-payment of fine, the convict would further undergo imprisonment for a period of two years.

The girl’s father told the Jathlana police that when they got up in the morning on March 30, 2023, their daughter was not in the house. He said they searched for her at several places, including houses of their relatives, but failed to trace her.

He said later they came to know that Aman Kumar of Budda village had taken her with him on the pretext of marrying her.

On his complaint, a case was registered against Aman. Later, the girl was traced in Kala Amb of Himachal Pradesh on April 25, 2023, and Aman Kumar was also arrested. The accused told the police that they lived in a rented room in Kala Amb like husband and wife. The police then added Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the case.

