Man gets 20-year RI for sexual abuse of minor

Yamunanagar, April 14
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for sexually abusing a minor girl.
Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict, Aman Kumar (23) of Budda village of Kurukshetra district. He said in case of the non-payment of fine, the convict would further undergo imprisonment for a period of two years.
The girl’s father told the Jathlana police that when they got up in the morning on March 30, 2023, their daughter was not in the house. He said they searched for her at several places, including houses of their relatives, but failed to trace her.
He said later they came to know that Aman Kumar of Budda village had taken her with him on the pretext of marrying her.
On his complaint, a case was registered against Aman. Later, the girl was traced in Kala Amb of Himachal Pradesh on April 25, 2023, and Aman Kumar was also arrested. The accused told the police that they lived in a rented room in Kala Amb like husband and wife. The police then added Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped