Man gets 20-year RI in POCSO case

Yamunanagar, October 16
A fast-track court in Jagadhri sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 after convicting him in a POCSO case on Friday. The father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police on August 16, 2021.
