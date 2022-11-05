Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 4

The Fast Track Court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Friday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping 16-years-old girl of the Madlauda area in 2017. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh upon the convict. The police arrested the accused on October 8, 2018, and produced him before the court.