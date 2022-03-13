Man gets 20-yr RI for raping 8-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 12

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumit Garg today sentenced a 27-year-old man — Sonu, alias Papri, of Gonder village in Karnal — to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping an 8-year-old girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The victim’s father in his complaint to the Chandnibagh police said his daughter told her mother that she was on her way back home after attending the school on May 24, 2018, when the convict took her to a room near the pond forcibly and raped her. When she raised the alarm, he beat her up and a threatened her of dire consequences.

After holding him guilty, the court today sentenced him to 20 years RI under Section 376AB, IPC, and 20 years RI under Sections 6 of the POCSO Act. Both the sentences will run concurrently. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo further imprisonment of one year, the court said. —