Kaithal: Man gets 20-yr RI for sodomy

Kaithal, April 28
A local court sentenced a man to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on the charge of sodomising an 11-year-old boy in Pundri.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict, Kamal. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 4 lakh to the victim. The incident took place on January 10, 2020, when victim went to play in Ramlila Ground, from where Kamal lured him and took him near a drain.
