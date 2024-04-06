Man gets 21-month jail term for robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal has sentenced a man to 21 months of imprisonment after finding him guilty of robbing a person at gunpoint in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

Considering the time spent by the convict in judicial custody as sufficient, the court sentenced the convict to the period already undergone. The court acquitted three other accused in the case due to lack of evidence.

According to the police, Vinay Tamang of Delhi, who was working at a hotel in Manesar, on November 30, 2020, had filed a complaint with the Sector 29 police that on November 29 morning, he was on his way to the hotel and waiting for a bus at IFFCO Chowk.

The complainant had told the police that a car stopped near him and the driver offered him a ride to Manesar. He said there were four persons in the car and suddenly, they started beating him up. According to the complainant, they robbed him of his mobile phone and wallet at gunpoint. He said before leaving him near Ambience Mall, they transferred Rs 54,000 to their account through his ATM card.

Thereafter, an FIR was registered and the police had arrested the suspects and they were sent to judicial custody. After hearing, the court found Mohan, alias Monu, guilty under the Arms Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram