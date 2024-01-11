Man gets 25-year jail term for raping minor

Kurukshetra, January 10
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Kurukshetra. The court held Dalip (48), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, guilty.
A Kurukshetra police spokesman said a man, who hails from Bihar, informed the police on May 21, 2020 that he had been living at the Pipli grain market with his children for the last 12 years. On May 20, Dalip who also works as a palledar in the grain market, raped his (complainant’s) minor daughter. The fast-track court on January 9 sentenced Dalip and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.
