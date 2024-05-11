Man gets 5-yr RI for sexual assault

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court held Mukesh of Pehowa guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. He had sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...