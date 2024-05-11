Man gets 5-yr RI for sexual assault

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court held Mukesh of Pehowa guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. He had sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl last year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra