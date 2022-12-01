Man gets 7-year jail in murder case

Panipat, November 30
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (heinous crime against women), Ajay Kumar Verma, on Wednesday awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to a man for the disappearance of evidence in a murder case.
Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Kuldeep Dhull said the court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict identified as Siraj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
The matter was reported to the Samalkha police in 2019. Afsana was murdered in Samalkha by her husband Ishtiyak Khan, who had strangulated her and disposed of her body with the help of his brother Siraj.
