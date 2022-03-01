Man gets 7-yr RI for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 28

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumit Garg on Monday sentenced a youth to seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. In case of its non-payment, he will have to undergo further imprisonment of six months.

Public Prosecutor Arvind Sharma said that the incident was reported on July 21, 2019 at Model Town police station. Mother of the victim in her complaint to the police said that her 14-year-old daughter was sleeping with her on the roof of the house. “At around 12.30 am, Kirpa Shankar of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in a rented accommodation in a colony here, came to the roof and abducted my daughter. He took her to a room and raped her there.” —