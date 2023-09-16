Man gets capital punishment for raping, murdering cousin in Kaithal

Kaithal, September 16
A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing his seven-year-old cousin last year.
The court of Additional Sessions judge Gagandeep Kaur Singh also ordered that a compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to the family of the victim.
Advocate Arvind Khurania, who represented the victim’s family in the court, said the 22-year-old convict had raped the girl and then killed her in a village under the Kalayat police station area on October 8, 2022.
The girl’s half-burnt body was found in a nearby forest area. The convict was nabbed after police saw him along with the girl in a CCTV footage, Khurania said.
The death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K
Security forces recover an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven maga...
Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service
As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...
Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc ‘ideological and electoral success’ to free country from ‘divisive politics
CWC ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomes continuing consolidation of ‘I...
INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks
Earlier this week, Indian National Developmental Inclusive A...
Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
‘In next 15 years, the IAF is expected to have 40 LCA Tejas,...