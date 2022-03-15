Man gets death for killing 2-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 14

A Hisar district court today awarded death sentence to a man convicted for murdering the two-and-a-half-year child of his lover in Gaibipur village of Hisar district. The court had convicted Hemraj on March 11 and pronounced the quantum of punishment today. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa considered the murder of the child as a rarest-of-rare case.

Hemraj had brutally murdered the child by drowning him, slamming him on the road and severed his head with a spade (sharp-edged farm implement) on June 16, 2018. Later, the police recovered the severed head of the child from a nullah and the body was extricated from a field in the village.

A “murder reference” for confirmation of death sentence will now be made by the Additional Sessions Judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The police said that the then village sarpanch, Arjun Mehta, had informed the police about finding a headless body of a child buried in the field of a villager.

After registering a case, the police interrogated Hemraj who had taken the agricultural land where the body was found on lease. During interrogation, Hemraj confessed to the crime.

He told the police that he met a woman from Uttar Pradesh who was living with her child after separation from her husband. —