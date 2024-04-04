Man gets life imprisonment for minor’s rape, murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 3

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Wednesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man (for remainder of his natural life) for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Panipat. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000 on the convict. The court commented, “It is unimaginable that an ordinary looking day would turn so horrible for a young girl. It is distressing that girls are not safe while stepping out of their homes.”

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to Chandni Bagh police on August 15, 2022. The police had received information that a body of a girl was lying near a drain. The police and the FSL team reached the spot to inquire in the matter.

Later, a UP migrant in his complaint to the police said that his six-year-old daughter was missing. His son told them that while they were playing in a park, a boy took the girl by luring her with biscuits. While checking the CCTV footage, Ishwar (40) of Krishna Garden was seen with her. The police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on August 18.

