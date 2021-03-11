Man gets life term for killing watchman

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 7

Rajinder Pal Singh, Additional Sessions Judge(ASJ), District Court, Jagadhri, today sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a 59-year-old watchman (chowkidar).

Aman Kaushik, public prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Sagar Sodhi, who is from Chunna Bhatti Colony in Yamunanagar district. He further said the ASJ also ordered that in default of the payment of fine, the convict would further undergo a rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months. According to information, Karan Rawat of Nepal, was living in Chunna Bhatti Colony of Yamunanagar and had been working as a watchman (chowkidar) in his colony for about two years.He was murdered on April 29, 2020 and on the complaint of his cousin, Nanha Ram, who belongs to Nepal and was working as a library attendant in a college of Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sagar Sodhi under Section 302 of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on April 29, 2020.

The complainant had said his cousin Karan Rawat was habitual of drinking tea in the night, so that he wouldn’t sleep during his duty. He said those days tea shops remained closed due to the lockdown, therefore, he was supplying him tea at night. He further said when he went to Karan at about 1.30 am on April 29, 2020, he saw that Sagar Sodhi snatched his cousin’s stick and hit with it on his head several times. He said Karan received severe injuries on the head and was taken to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Sector 32, but he died in the way.

He further alleged that Sagar killed his brother due to an old rivalry.