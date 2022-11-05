Man gets life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 4

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal sentenced a Bihar native to life imprisonment for murdering his friend on October 29. The accused along with his four friends had beaten him to death for not repaying Rs 5000 lent to him.

On November 3, 2017, the deceased was found abandoned in the Sector 29 area. An FIR was registered against the five accused on November 7 at the Sector 29 police station. The main accused was arrested but the other four are still on large, said the police.

After the police could not identify the body, they handed it over to the civic authorities for cremation.

A few days later, a woman named Pinki, contacted the police and identified the deceased to be her husband Kailash, a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. After five months, in March 2018, the DLF Phase 1 police team arrested Jagan Nath and charged him under the Arms Act. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.