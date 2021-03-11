Man gets life term for murder in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 8

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajender Pal Goyal awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering a contractual employee of Axis Bank at Sonepat in January last year. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment, convict Vijay Sharma will have to undergo further imprisonment of 14 months.

The incident was reported to Railway police on January 1, 2021. The police found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood near a railway track near Shani temple.

Later, the deceased was identified as Sanjay (36) of Shastry colony in the city. The post-mortem examination report revealed that he was hit on his head.

The Railway police registered a case of murder on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. The police arrested Vijay Sharma, serving in the Shani temple. The accused revealed he was drunk on the New Year’s Eve and was sitting at the temple’s platform.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, who was also drunk, reached there and had started abusing him. He took a wooden stick and hit Sanjay on the head several times. He died on the spot.