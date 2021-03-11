Man gets life term, two acquitted in former IMA president murder case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 27

The court of the District and Sessions Judge, Chandra Shekhar, on Friday sentenced one person to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of Dr Rajiv Gupta, former IMA president, and acquitted two others in the case.

The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of RK Puram of the city, who was once an employee at Dr Gupta’s hospital. Shibu, alias Shiv Kumar, and Raman, alias Sethi, of Badi Mangalpur Colony in the city were acquitted.

Dr Pankaj, District Attorney, said the court had sentenced Pawan under three sections. Under Section 302 of the IPC, he was awarded rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 10,000, while under Section 120 of the IPC, he was awarded same punishment and fine and in the Arms Act, he was awarded rigorous imprisonment of five year and a fine of Rs 5,000, Dr Pankaj said.

“The convict will firstly undergo the sentence awarded to him under Section 25 of the Arms Act. Thereafter, he will undergo the sentence awarded for the other offences. The sentence awarded to the convict under Sections 302 and 120 of the IPC will run concurrently,” said the judge in the order.

The district attorney told that they will file the appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the acquittal and also for the death term to the main convict Pawan instead of life imprisonment.

Dr Gupta was gunned down by bike-borne miscreants on July 6, 2019, in Sector 16 when he was going to his new hospital Amritdhara at ITI Chowk from the old hospital in the city.