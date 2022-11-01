Man gets RI for life for honour killing

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 31

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Salender Singh today awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for the “honour” killing of his sister, who had married his brother-in-law in Lath village of the district in May 2018. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 upon him.

District Attorney SK Khatri said the matter was reported to the Gohana Sadar police on May 10, 2018. Deepak of Lath village had stated his sister was married to Vikram of Chhapar village of Jhajjar. He used to go to his sister’s house, where he fell in love with Vikram’s sister Niku and they got married in a court in 2015 and started living in Lath village.

He said Vikram came to their home on May 10 and shot at Niku in her head.