Man gets RI for life for killing wife

Panipat, July 16
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Heinous Crimes against Women), Ajay Kumar Verma, on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for murdering his wife.
Deputy District Attorney Kuldeep Dhull said the incident was reported to Chandni Bagh police on August 18, 2021. The deceased was identified as Preeti, wife of Mukesh of Vidyanand Colony here.
The complainant, Shekhar Som, brother of the deceased, alleged that Mukesh and his family had murdered his sister. Following the complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 201, Indian Penal Code, and arrested the accused on August 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...
Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district
Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una