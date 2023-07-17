Man gets RI for life for killing wife

Our Correspondent

Panipat, July 16

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Heinous Crimes against Women), Ajay Kumar Verma, on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for murdering his wife.

Deputy District Attorney Kuldeep Dhull said the incident was reported to Chandni Bagh police on August 18, 2021. The deceased was identified as Preeti, wife of Mukesh of Vidyanand Colony here.

The complainant, Shekhar Som, brother of the deceased, alleged that Mukesh and his family had murdered his sister. Following the complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 201, Indian Penal Code, and arrested the accused on August 22.

#Panipat