Panipat man gets RI for life for wife's murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 13

The court of District Sessions Judge Manisha Batra today awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for murdering his wife in May 2019.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Raju, a resident of Model Town here. He was a painter by profession. The court has also ordered that in case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to further undergo RI of three years. The incident was reported on May 14, 2019. The deceased Asha Devi was found dead in a bathroom of the accomodation she was living in with her husband and children. Raju was arrested four months later. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said he had killed his wife because he doubted her character.