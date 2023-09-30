Man gets RI for life for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 29

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on September 26 awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life (till remainder of natural life) to a man for sexually abusing a five-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bahalgarh area of Sonepat district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict.

